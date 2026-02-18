Microsoft to invest $50 billion in AI initiatives across the ‘Global South’

The AI race is pushing software technology firms to submit huge investments in artificial intelligence to bolster revenue.

The world's leading software company, Microsoft, has also announced on Wednesday that it is about to invest about $50 billion in artificial intelligence AI expansion across countries in the Global South by the end of the decade.

The software giant has already made major investments in key markets previously.

The company, last year announced $17.5 billion in AI investments in India as part of its strategy to expand its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies.

The company said the broader investment push aims to support AI infrastructure, innovation, and technology access across developing regions.

The new announcement was made on February 18, 2026, during an AI summit in New Delhi, where global technology leaders and government officials gathered to discuss the future of AI development.

Microsoft's $50 billion investment includes AI infrastructure, cloud services, and partnerships with local governments, universities, and businesses.

The company plans to support AI research, education, and startups, helping build talent and technical capabilities in these regions.

This move aligns with Microsoft’s broader goal of democratizing AI, ensuring that advanced technologies are not concentrated only in wealthier nations.

Outcome:

The Global South is increasingly important in the AI race, both as a market and as a source of talent and innovation.

It refers to developing, emerging, or lower-income countries, mostly in the south.

Experts see Microsoft’s investment as a way to expand its influence globally while promoting responsible AI adoption.

The initiative could help bridge digital divides, giving countries in these regions more access to cutting-edge tools like large language models, AI-powered cloud solutions, and automation technologies.

Additionally, Microsoft isn't the only big firm from "Magnificent seven "investing in AI, other major big tech firms and conglomerates are also investing hundreds of billions in AI infrastructure, research, and applications to secure leadership in the sector.

Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla, along with various enterprise software and hardware companies, are leading these investments in 2025–2026, reports multiple news sources.

The decision often focused on data center expansion, specialized chips, and large-scale, open-source models respectively.