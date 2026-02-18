OpenClaw could mark the ‘Android moment’ for the future of AI agents: Here’s how

Peter Steinberger of OpenAI, the main behind the OpenClaw AI agent, has stunned the industry with news circulating across platforms. Many have been keeping an eye on talent acquisition within the industry. The team at MyClaw was the first to offer a pre-configured OpenClaw implementation marking the start of a deeper evolution in the field.

This revelation draws a parallel to the early days of Android before it became the internal standard for mobile devices. At that time, Android was just one of several competing platforms; however, Google’s strategy was not just about selling software. It set a standard that ensured an open ecosystem for digital services.

MyClaw’s vision is to provide a space where agents live, remember and act. Steinberger believes that agents are rapidly evolving into persistent operators. The primary motive is to ensure agents maintain memory, navigate complex tools and functions across distinct sessions.

How OpenAI plans to accelerate AI agent growth?

MyClaw interpretation does not view OpenAI as restriction, rather it is seen as a gravitational repositioning-the creation of a foundational framework work inside the world’s most dominant AI company. The revelation will lead to better stability and deeper integration, effectively aligning brains and bodies to move together. Crucial industry support will bolster the confidence of developers and businesses, encouraging them to invest in long-term projects backed by robust, high-level support.

MyClaw is pointing toward a world where agent runtimes serve as the computational layer for an increasingly digital world. Just as Android defines how mobile software functions, OpenClaw defines how intelligence uses translation into output. Lowering the entry barrier is essential to achieve this goal, and OpenClaw’s move to join OpenAI represents a pivotal step in that direction.