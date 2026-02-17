Georgia teacher killed in crash after suspect flees ICE arrest File Photo/Reuters

A public school teacher has been killed after a man authorities say was fleeing federal immigration agents crashed into her car in Georgia.

According to The New York Post, Oscar Vasquez Lopez, a 38-year-old Guatemalan national, has been charged with vehicular homicide following the early morning crash in Savannah on Monday.

The Department of Homeland Security said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents attempted to apprehend Lopez during a traffic stop after seeing him enter a vehicle.

He had previously been issued a final order of removal by a federal judge in 2024.

Officials said Lopez initially complied with agents but then allegedly sped away, making a reckless U-turn before crashing into another vehicle.

The car he struck was driven by Dr Linda Davis, a teacher at Herman W. Hesse K-8 School. The crash happened just outside the school premises. She suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopez was taken to hospital with minor injuries before being booked into the Chatham County Detention Center.

He faces multiple charges, including first-degree homicide by vehicle and driving without a license.

The Chatham Police Department said it was unaware of the ICE operation or any pursuit until after the crash occurred.

In a statement, federal authorities warned that fleeing from law enforcement is 'extraordinarily dangerous' and puts officers and innocent civilians at risk.

"Now, an innocent bystander has lost their life," the statement added.