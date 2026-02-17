Daniel Radcliffe reflects on new Harry Potter series and former co-stars

Daniel Radcliffe says the upcoming TV reboot of Harry Potter has been an emotional experience for him and his original co-stars.

The new HBO series will adapt each of J.K. Rowling’s seven novels into individual seasons, introducing a new generation of actors to the Wizarding World.

The reboot stars Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

Reflecting on the news, Radcliffe said he has spoken with former co-stars Rupert Grint and Emma Watson and described the experience of watching new actors take over the roles as surreal.

"It's one of those where I think we all just know how the others feel, because we're also feeling it," he added. "You just see the pictures of these kids, and you just want to grab them and hug them. That's the impulse that I think that we, mainly, all have."

While they have not discussed the show in depth, he said they share similar emotions about seeing children begin the same journey they experienced between 2001 and 2011.

Radcliffe said seeing how young the new cast is has given him a new perspective on his own childhood career.

"When you're 11, and you're doing something, you're like, 'Of course I'm old enough to do this — I'm the oldest I've ever been.' But now when I meet 11-year-olds, I am like, 'Whoa, that seems nuts.' It puts into perspective," he said.

"Honestly, it makes me admire – and I do tell them this, but my parents — more than I was capable of doing at the time. Just going like, 'Wow, you got me through something crazy, and you did it with a huge amount of humor,' yeah, it's a big task."

He noted that, as a child, he felt ready for the responsibility, but now better understands the pressure and credits his parents for helping him navigate the experience.

The actor is also focusing on new projects, including the upcoming The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins, where he stars alongside Tracy Morgan. The comedy follows a struggling director attempting to rebuild the reputation of a disgraced football player through a documentary. The series premieres Feb. 23 on NBC.