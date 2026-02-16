Sheriff says investigators still finding suspects' intentions in Nancy Guthrie's abduction

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently revealed that detectives have not yet determined a motive for Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Daily Mail published Nanos’ interview on Monday, February 16, in which he claimed that investigators are still finding out the intentions of the suspects involved in Nancy’s abduction.

For those unaware, Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy went missing on February 1, a day after she was last seen at her Tuscon, Arizona, residence.

Nanos told the outlet that the Today co-host’s 84-year-old mother’s vanishing seems more like a kidnapping rather than an act of burglary, which eventually went wrong.

Alluding to the masked intruder who appeared on a camera at her home, he said, “This is somebody who's disappeared from the face of the earth, and now we have a camera that says here's the person who did this.”

“And that's what makes me say this is a kidnapping. The motivation for it is where we get stuck, right? Is it for money? I mean, we had the one demand where they asked for money. But is it really for money, or is it for revenge for something?” the Shariff explained.

Previously, Nanos told The New York Times that it could take “years” to find Nancy.

“Maybe it’s an hour from now. Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy,” he stated.