Roblox explores AI-powered 'real-time dreaming' to create 3D worlds

Roblox is testing the capabilities of AI technology to enable content creators to build and manipulate interactive 3D experiences in real time, which the company calls “real-time dreaming”.

This announcement comes after Google’s announcement of Project Genie, an AI application that builds interactive worlds based on user input.

How does Roblox real-time dreaming work?

During a virtual presentation, Roblox SVP of Engineering Anupam Singh showed a pre-recorded example of how an AI-created Viking-themed world could respond to live inputs. Users could add a tsunami wave and a boat for the Viking character in real time.

The presentation, also given by Roblox CEO Dave Baszucki, shows how AI world models might enable developers to make instant changes to game worlds, combining creativity with interactivity.

Although Roblox and other firms such as Google, Meta, and xAI are working on AI for interactive experiences, some developers are being cautious. Some critics believe that generative AI could be detrimental to the gaming industry, and some developers have decided not to use AI development tools.

Google and other firms have also been involved in copyright infringement lawsuits related to AI-generated content.

However, Roblox Senior Director of Product Karun Channa clarified that real-time dreaming is still in the research stage and that there is no set timeline for its release.