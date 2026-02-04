Spotify hints at new music guessing game inside Android app

Imagine hearing the first few notes of a song and racing to name it before your friends do. That could soon be possible directly inside Spotify’s Android app.

Spotify is developing a music guessing game which will be available in its Android application. The music streaming service is developing this feature to increase user interaction through music discovery and fan-based activities.

The music guessing game appears in Spotify version 9.1.22.645, according to new text strings which show the game exists in the application. The feature exists through unannounced official channels, yet its description indicates the company tests an in-app game which requires users to identify songs.

At this stage, there are no visible graphics or playable elements. The feature does not yet appear live, and the app does not offer early access to gameplay. Still, the presence of these strings points to active development.

The idea is not entirely new. Spotify previously acquired Heardle, a popular web-based music guessing game which uses Wordle as its basis. Players of Heardle needed to identify songs by listening to brief audio samples. Spotify operated Heardle for approximately one year before they permanently closed it in May 2023.

Heardle never made its way into the Spotify mobile app. People now question if this new music guessing game functions as a mobile version of Heardle or if it serves as an original game designed for Android users.

Spotify has not shared details about how the game might work. Possible options include solo challenges, daily song puzzles, or social features like leaderboards. There could also be friend-based competitions that reward quick recognition and deep music knowledge.