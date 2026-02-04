Canadian soldier died who Latvia returns home as tributes pour in

Crowds gathered along Highway 401 on Tuesday to honour a Canadian soldier who died in Latvia as his body returned home to Ontario.

Gunner Sebastian Halmagean, 24, arrived at CFB Trenton for a repatriation ceremony before being transported along the Highway of Heroes to Hamilton.

According to CTV News, Halmagean was serving with Operation Reassurance, a Canadian led NATO mission focused on defence and deterrence in Central and Eastern Europe.

Images from the ceremony showed uniformed soldiers standing beside Halmagan’s flag draped coffin as light snow fell and bagpipes played.

His death at Camp Labrie on the Ceri Military base on January 26 remains under investigation and the Canadian Armed Forces have not released the cause.

Halmagean had served in the military for nearly three years and was on his first overseas deployment.

His father told CTV News that the young gunner was proud of his role: “He loved every minute of this,” Alin Halmagean said, adding he wants people to know Sebastian loved his career.

Highway 401 traffic slowed as people gathered on overpasses to pay tribute, a tradition often referred to as the Highway of Heroes .

The repatriation drew support from community members, veterans, and military families.

Operation Reassurance currently involves about 3,000 Canadian troops stationed in Latvia as part of NATO’s eastern flank presence.