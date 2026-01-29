Britain proposes opt out rule for Google AI Overviews

Britain’s competition watchdog is proposing new rules that would allow websites to opt out of Google’s AI-generated search summaries, as it steps up scrutiny of the tech giant’s dominance in online search.

The Competition and Markets Authority Executive Director for Digital Market, Will Hayter, on Wednesday stated that the proposals are part of new, tougher measures under the UK’s new digital competition regime. The regulator is also looking into how the tech giant is using artificial intelligence in its search results, as well as the impact of this on publishers, advertisers, and consumers.

The CMA also designated Google as a company with Strategic Market Status last year, which is a status given to companies with a large market influence. The designation was given after the CMA conducted a nine-month investigation into the use of Google in online search and advertising.

Under the new proposals, websites will be able to opt out of the use of their content in the Google AI Overviews, which will allow publishers to be more in control of their content.

The regulator is also proposing that there should be a screen provided to consumers to help them choose or change their default search engine, as well as the requirement for Google to prove that the results are fair and transparent.

Responding to the announcement, Google Principal for Product Management Ron Eden said that the company was already looking for ways to allow websites to have more control over the presentation of their content in the generative AI features. However, he added that the changes must not impact the way search operates for its users.

“Any new controls need to avoid breaking search in a way that leads to a fragmented or confusing experience," Eden said.

The move by the UK mirrors the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, which has imposed stricter controls on major tech companies like Google, Apple, and Meta. For Google, which has over 7,000 employees in the UK, the move reflects increased pressure on the way it uses artificial intelligence in its search engine.