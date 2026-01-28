Google launches AI Plus plan globally with lowest-cost access to Gemini

Google has expanded its most affordable artificial intelligence subscription, Google AI Plus, making it available globally across 165 countries and territories.

In a blog post, Google announced that the AI Plus plan is now live in 35 more regions, including the US. Whereas other countries gained access to this plan earlier, in December 2025, while the US was one of the last countries to gain access, following an initial pilot in Indonesia.

Google AI Plus plan

The Google AI Plus plan is designed as a low-cost way for users to explore premium Gemini features without committing to higher-priced tiers. The plan costs $7.99 per month, with a limited-time offer of 50% off for the first two months.

Under the plan, users get expanded access to the Gemini 3 Pro AI model compared to the free tier. While the standard Gemini model offers a 128K token context window, free users are limited to 32K tokens. AI Plus sits below the Pro and Ultra tiers in overall usage limits.

One of the key additions is access to AI video generation through the Veo 3 Fast model, which is not available to free users. Subscribers also gain access to Google’s Flow video creation app and Whisk, an image-to-video generation tool.

The plan includes the integration of Gemini with Google Workspace apps like Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Drive through the Gemini side panel. The plan also includes 200GB cloud storage on Google Drive, Photos, and Gmail.