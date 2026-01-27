Google Cloud gaming chief says AI is Iron Man suit for developers

Google Cloud gaming chief says AI is the Iron Man suit for developers

Google Cloud believes artificial intelligence is becoming essential for game developers, with studios that fail to adopt it facing serious risks. Speaking to Business Insider, Google Cloud Global Director for Games Jack Buser compared AI tools to Iron Man’s suit, saying they give developers new abilities without replacing human creativity.

According to Buser, AI enables developers to do what was previously impossible with a limited budget and time. The results of a Google Cloud survey released last year show that 97% of developers agree that generative AI is transforming the gaming industry.

The revenue of the global gaming industry hit $189bn this year, but developers face a challenge of high production costs and low player engagement.

Surveys suggest AI adoption is accelerating across game development workflows. Google Cloud revealed that 87% of developers are using AI agents to create more dynamic game experiences, including game balancing and tutorials.

Buser said AI is enabling a new era of living games that adapt to player behaviour in real time. Unlike traditional live-service models, these games could continuously generate new content, personalise experiences and shorten update cycles.

Companies such as Capcom are already using Google’s Vertex AI and Gemini to generate hundreds of thousands of development ideas, while Series Entertainment claims it has cut development time by 90% using AI tools.