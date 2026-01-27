Europe takes on Starlink: EU’s IRIS2 satellite network set for 2029

Europe is set to compete with Elon Musk-owned satellite network Starlink by rolling out a multi-orbit array of 290 satellites, known as IRIS2.

As reported by the EU defence and space commissioner, the IRIS2 would begin initial communication services in 2029, marking a significant acceleration in the EU’s efforts to boost space industry.

The upcoming EU-based satellite network is designed to compete with Starlink and other internet networks.

In a push for data sovereignty, the IRIS2 will be equipped with an encrypted backbone for EU governments and public agencies. Additionally, it will also cater to European citizens by offering high-speed WiFi.

Given the Russian invasion of Ukraine and geopolitical tensions with the US, the EU is pushing for more sovereignty over critical and sensitive assets, including satellites.

Kubilius said, “Given all the geopolitical elements we should speed up. We are quite dependent on American services.”

"Europe needs to have its own sovereign military cloud," EU defence and space commissioner Andrius Kubilius told reporters.

IRIS2 working was due in 2030, but Kubilius said in 2029 some services for governments could be started.

Earlier this week, the European Union rolled out GOVSATCOM, aiming to connect 8 satellites from five European countries to deliver initial communications to militaries and governments.

Besides, some other initiatives are also underway. Germany pledged 35 billion euros for space defense.

Moreover, France and Germany are collectively striving to develop a satellite-based missile early warning system called Odin's Eye by the early 2030s.