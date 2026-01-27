Toronto snow storm: how to stay safe while clearing the snow

The recent Toronto snow storm has left residents facing days of heavy snow removal after one of the most intense winter weekends in decades.

Nearly 60 centimetres of snow blanketed the city, with Sunday marking the snowiest day Toronto has seen since January 23, 1966.

According to Environment Canada, total snowfall for January has now reached 88.2 centimetres, making it the snowiest January on record since tracking began in 1937.

With sidewalks, driveways and vehicles buried, the risk of back injuries has become a growing concern.

Toronto residents speaking with Now shared practical advice to help people shovel snow safely and avoid unnecessary trips to urgent care.

Upper Beaches homeowner Terry emphasized proper lifting technique. “Lift with your legs,” he told Now, adding that investing in a shovel with a metal edge can help scrape snow more effectively and reduce repeated lifting.

Another local resident, David, said the best approach is to avoid lifting snow whenever possible. He suggested pushing it instead.

“Get a decent shovel and I always find that going diagonally [works better] —- so you’re more pushing the snow out of the way instead of trying to lift it all. Don’t try to lift meters worth of snow, it’s madness,” he said.