Fighter jets in Canada: US signals security shift if F-35 purchase is reduced

The US is warning that it could change how it defends North American airspace if Canada moves away from its agreement to purchase F-35 fighter jets.

The US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra said the long-standing North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, could be affected if Canada does not proceed with its planned purchase of 88 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets.

Hoekstra made the comments amid renewed debate in Canada over the rising cost of the program.

Speaking to CBC News, Hoekstra said a reduced Canadian fleet would create security gaps that the United States would need to address.

That could lead to American fighter jets operating more frequently in Canadian airspace.

“NORAD would have to be altered,” Hoekstra told CBC News.

Under the current NORAD agreement, Canada and the United States are allowed to operate in each other’s airspace to monitor and intercept potential threats.

Hoeksta suggested that a change to Canadas fighter jet plans could require a broader rewrite of the Cold War era defence arrangement.

Canada agreed in 2022 to buy 88 F-35A fighter jets, with funding initially committed for 16 aircraft.

However, the program has faced delays and rising costs. A federal audit in 2025 estimated the total cost had climbed to $27.7 billion up from the original $19 billion projction.

The Canadian government later confirmed it was reviewing the deal after costs increased and production timelines slipped.