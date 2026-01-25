Kangaroo chaos at Tour Down Under: Multiple crashes disrupt final stage of cycling race
Two kangaroos sparked chaos during the final stage of the tour and hit several riders
A dramatic and bizarre event occurred during the final stage of the 2026 Tour Down Under on Sunday, when a kangaroo collided with the peloton in the Adelaide Hills after leaping into the course and hitting several riders.
The footage of the incident showed a kangaroo appearing on the 170-kilometer course with about 100 kilometres remaining, taking out several riders including the race leader.
Meanwhile, a second kangaroo appeared, adding to the chaos. Riders described the scene as surreal with some saying the animals “threw themselves in front of the peloton.”
The crash occurred during the Tour’s longest stage, which featured steep climbs, eight laps around the Adelaide Hills, and temperatures reaching over 40C (over100F).
Despite the chaos, the race continued, though several riders were forced to bow out due to injuries.
According to Aussie cycling star Jay Vine, who was among those caught in the crash, he avoided severe injuries. In conversation with Channel 7 he stated: “ Everyone asks me what’s the most dangerous thing in Australia and I always tell them it’s kangaroos because they wait and they hide in the bushes until you can’t stop, and then they jump out in front of you."
“Because they wait and they hide in the bushes until you can’t stop and they jump out in front of you. Two of them blasted through the peloton as we were doing, probably 50km/h.” he further added.
