Minneapolis: Man dead after shooting by federal agents captured on video

Federal agents shot and killed a man in Minneapolis on Saturday morning, less than three weeks after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good amid an ongoing surge in immigration enforcement across the city.

The 37-year-old has been identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a registered nurse and US citizen. The incident has caused a significant rift between Minnesota officials and the federal government due to conflicting accounts of the shooting.

Meanwhile, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and the Bureau Criminal Apprehension collaboratively filed a lawsuit as well as a motion for a temporary injunction, in the US District Court for the District of Minnesota.

A witness who recorded video of the shooting says that she did not see Alex Pretti with a gun in the moments before he was shot by federal agents.

According to several US outlets, Pretti’s family released a statement saying, “We are heartbroken but also very angry.”

The parents of Alex Pretti, Michael and Sunsan have called for the truth to be told about their son, who was shot dead in a confrontation with federal immigration officers in Minneapolis.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Democrats will not provide the necessary votes to advance a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security in the aftermath of immigration agents shooting and killing a man in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Schumer said in a statement. “I will vote no. Senate Democrats will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included.”

According to the BBC, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed to CBS News that a federal investigation is ongoing regarding today's fatal shooting. He maintained that the deadly shooting could have been avoided, and criticized Minnesota state and city officials for resisting federal law enforcement which he claims created this escalation.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed his support on social media for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, following the altercation. The series of events remains a subject of intense legal and political dispute rather than a final settled matter.