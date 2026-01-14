US lawmakers introduces new bill to define crypto market rules

U.S. senators late on Monday, January 12, 2026, unveiled draft legislation that would create a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency, which would clarify financial regulators' jurisdiction over the burgeoning sector, potentially boosting digital asset adoption.

The crypto industry has long ‌pushed for such legislation, often arguing it is existential to the future of digital assets in the U.S. and necessary to fix core, longstanding problems for crypto companies.

Among other things, the legislation would define when crypto tokens are securities, commodities, or otherwise, giving the industry long-hoped-for legal clarity.

It would also give the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission—the industry's preferred regulator, as opposed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission—authority to police spot crypto markets, reports Reuters.

Impact on banking sector and crypto industry

The bill also gives the banking industry a fix it had sought ‌stemming from legislation signed into law last year to create a federal regulatory framework for dollar-pegged crypto tokens called stablecoins.

Bank lobbyists had urged Congress to close what they deemed a loophole in the bill that allowed intermediaries to pay interest on stablecoins.

Moreover, banks have argued this would lead to a flight of deposits from the insured banking system, potentially threatening financial stability.

Crypto companies have fought back against that assertion, contending that prohibiting ‍third parties, such as crypto exchanges, from paying interest on stablecoins would be anti-competitive.

"What is threatening progress is not a lack of policymaker engagement, but the relentless pressure campaign by the Big Banks to rewrite this bill to protect their own incumbency," said Summer Mersinger, CEO of the Blockchain Association, a crypto industry trade group.

"Their demands to eliminate stablecoin rewards are ⁠designed to choke off consumer choice and kill innovative financial products before they can compete."

Monday's bill, which could change as senators consider amendments, prohibits crypto ‍companies from paying interest to consumers solely for holding a stablecoin.

However, it allows crypto companies to pay rewards or incentives to customers for certain activities, such as sending a ‌payment or ‌participating in a loyalty program.

The SEC and the CFTC would also be required to issue a joint rule requiring clear disclosures from crypto companies about rewards paid in connection with using stablecoins.

The Senate Banking Committee is scheduled to debate the bill and consider possible amendments on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

New 'Crypto Debate’

In a statement, Cody Carbone, CEO of crypto industry trade group ⁠The Digital Chamber, said it was "encouraging to ⁠see the process continue to move forward."

Trump courted industry cash pledging to be a "crypto president," and his family's own crypto ventures have helped to propel the sector into the mainstream.

The House of Representatives passed its version of the bill in July, but talks stalled in the Senate last year, with lawmakers divided over provisions on anti-money-laundering and requirements for decentralized finance platforms, which allow crypto users to buy and sell tokens without an intermediary, according to three sources familiar with discussions.

With Congress already pivoting to focus on the 2026 midterm ‍elections, in which the Democrats could take the House, some lobbyists are skeptical that the crypto market structure bill could make it into law.

The recent release of the draft for Bitcoin and crypto market structure legislation in the US marks a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency industry, potentially reshaping how digital assets are regulated and traded.

How it is important

This recent development comes at a time when Bitcoin BTC traders are closely monitoring regulatory shifts, as they often trigger significant price volatility and trading opportunities.

For instance, past regulatory announcements have led to sharp BTC price movements, with traders positioning for breakouts above key resistance levels like $60,000 or pullbacks to support around $50,000.

Additionally, according to Blockchain News, the cryptocurrency market experts see this legislation as a catalyst that could enhance liquidity in BTC/USD pairs on major exchanges.

It also believes that encouraging more traditional investors to enter the space and correlating with positive sentiment in stock markets tied to tech and fintech sectors.