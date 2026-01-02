CES 2026: What to expect from tech’s biggest show

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, the world’s largest consumer technology trade show, is just a few days away. Bringing together global tech companies, startups and investors, this event is set to showcase latest AI, smartphones, chips, EVs, and smart home technologies.

The event organised by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) will take place from January 4 to 9 in Las Vegas.

CES 2026 key announcements

The CES 2026 is expected to start off with some early press briefings followed by major keynotes from leading brands. Samsung Electronics President and Head of DX Division TM Roh is also expected to outline the company's AI-led device strategy.

According to rumours, LG Electronics will showcase its plans on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into daily use products. Chipmakers such as NVIDIA, Intel, and AMD will take centre stage, announcing their upcoming AI processors and next-generation computing technology.

What to expect from CES 2026?

Reportedly, new chips are one of the major themes at CES 2026, with AMD and Intel expected to disclose their upcoming processors integrated in AI-powered laptops, along with announcements of Qualcomm extending the reach of the Snapdragon platform beyond smartphones.

Notably, Sony, Samsung and LG are rumoured to launch Micro RGB TVs, offering brighter colours and improved energy efficiency.

Moreover, several innovation announcements, including robotics, smart home devices, and wearables, are the focus of CES 2026: from household robots to AI-enabled eyeglasses, companies shift their focus toward practical, everyday technologies.