Kylie Jenner celebrates Kylie cosmetics’ big milestone day in LA

Kylie Jenner is marking a major milestone, 10 years of Kylie Cosmetics, and she did it in true “King Kylie” style surrounded by family and friends.

The 28-year-old beauty mogul was photographed in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 17, stepping out for her brand’s new pop-up event celebrating the launch of her latest collection.

Kylie turned heads in a pink latex dress with a plunging neckline and a matching “King Kylie” pink wig, a nostalgic nod to her early beauty empire days, sharing moments on social media.

She wasn’t the only one in the spotlight.

Her family came out in full support to celebrate the big moment. Kim Kardashian, 44, wore a light pink knee-length halter dress, styling her hair in a sleek high ponytail and adding silver accessories to complete the look.

Khloé Kardashian, 41, shimmered in a glittery pink-and-white checkered minidress and dark sunglasses, while Kendall Jenner, 29, switched things up with a bright blue minidress and classic black heels.

Their mom, Kris Jenner, 69, also made an appearance alongside her longtime partner, Corey Gamble, 44.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch looked chic in an all-black pantsuit paired with dark shades and leather gloves, while Gamble matched her effortlessly in a black jacket and T-shirt.

Among the star-studded guests, as per PEOPLE, were Hailey Bieber, who arrived in a black satin slit dress, and D’Lila and Jessie Combs the 18-year-old twin daughters of the late Sean “Diddy” Combs, who joined in on the celebration.

The special event was held in honour of Kylie’s new “King Kylie” collection, which officially launched on Oct. 18.

The collection serves as both a throwback to her original aesthetic and a tribute to the brand’s decade-long journey.

Though Kylie Cosmetics officially turns 10 in November, the reality star and entrepreneur decided to kick off the celebrations early with the launch of the new line.

The milestone marks a full-circle moment for Kylie, whose beauty brand has grown from a single lip kit to a global powerhouse over the past decade.