Taylor Swift sneaks into Chiefs game — here's how she avoided cameras

Taylor Swift brushes off criticism from football fans who say she's shown too much during broadcasts

Yes, Taylor Swift is at the Chiefs game today, but she’s mastered the art of stealth.

According to ELLE magazine, the pop megastar quietly attended fiancé Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 19, at Arrowhead Stadium. While she wasn’t spotted on camera, sources confirmed she was there to cheer him on — just out of view of cameras.

Swift, 35, has previously explained how she manages to fly under the radar when she wants to avoid the cameras.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills on October 10, she said, “I think the entering and exiting building without being seen. Just put me in a garbage can, roll me, I don’t care.”

The Life of a Showgirl creator took it a step further, joking, “Honestly, I can fit in like, a purse. Sometimes I just can’t deal with it [the paparazzi and attention] and in those times, I won’t deal with it. I’m just digging tunnels under every building I go into, airlifting in through the skylight.”

However, it is not known which tactic she used to go by completely undetected for Sunday’s game.

The multi-Grammy-winner has also brushed off criticism from football fans who say she’s shown too much during broadcasts. “I’m just there to support Travis,” she told Time magazine in 2023. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Kelce, meanwhile, couldn’t be happier to have her support. “She loves coming to Arrowhead and cheering for me,” he told The Stephen A. Smith Show, calling their relationship “really strong” and “supportive.”