Sabrina Carpenter misses Bowen Yang as 'SNL' cast member skips show

Bowen Yang missed Sabrina Carpenter's 'SNL' episode because of major reason

Bowen Yang could not join the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Sabrina Carpenter, but the popstar gave him an honourable (or comedic) mention during her monologue.

The 35-year-old actor and comedian also sent best wishes to the Manchild hitmaker, 26, through his Instagram Story on Saturday, October 18.

“Missing the show tonight but it will be sooooo fun,” the Wicked star wrote, adding, “Sab is amazing.”

Yang missed the late-night comedy show to attend the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, where he was presented with the Vantage Award.

Carpenter gave a hilarious shout-out to the SNL cast member during her opening monologue as she addressed the initial backlash on her album cover for Man’s Best Friend.

The Espresso songstress joked that the picture of herself on all fours, with an “unseen figure pulling my hair,” but, she added, “what people don’t realise is that’s just how they cropped it. If you zoom out,” it’s a picture of Bowen helping me up by the hair.

Yang has returned for this season after much contemplation, as he previously shared that he couldn’t decide if he had “more to do.” He finally came back for another year after encouragement from the SNL creator, Lorne Michaels.