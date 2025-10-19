Rose gives sweet shout out to Jisoo, Zayn Malik’s new duet: 'Eyes Closed'

Rosé is showing love for her fellow BLACKPINK member Jisoo and singer Zayn Malik on their latest collaboration, Eyes Closed.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the APT hitmaker hitmaker gave a sweet shout-out to the 30-year-old K-pop sensation and the former One Direction star’s new duet, which dropped earlier this month.

When the music video for Eyes Closed premiered on October 10, shortly after the track hit streaming platforms, Jisoo and Zayn shared a joint Instagram post with a preview of the video.

The next day, Rose reposted that preview to her own Stories, adding a heartfelt message.

She wrote in Korean, "Love-chang" (as translated by Google), accompanied by teary eyes and fluttering heart emojis on the upper right corner of the Story.

"Oh my… isn’t this song so good??" The Number One Girl songstress added in the bottom right corner, followed by, "Congratulations so much, sister" with more pink heart and teary-eyed emojis.

She also encouraged fans to listen to the new song, writing, "Go listen to this BEAUTIFUL song y’all," tagging only Jisoo and not the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker.

Eyes Closed is a soulful R&B-pop ballad that explores the theme of diving into a new romance while leaving the past hurts behind.

The collaboration seemingly stemmed from Zayn's attendance at a Blackpink concert in July 2025 with his five-year-old daughter Khai Malik, whom he shares with former partner Gigi Hadid.

In the days leading up to the single’s release, both artists teased fans with posters and social media posts.

After its debut, they continued the excitement with a slew of posts featruing exclusive behind-the-scenes content.