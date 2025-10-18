The dawn of a new royal era

The British royal family is undergoing meaningful changes, driven by King Charles' health issues and Prince William's gradual takeover.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are destined to lead a modernised monarchy, focusing on key issues like mental health, early childhood development, and environmental causes while coping with the ongoing crisis within the family.

However, Andrew and Harry's defiance has impacted the Firm's reputation, prompting reflections on the monarchy's future direction.

Andrew has relinquished his title as Duke of York, marking a big step back from royal duties amid controversy surrounding his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

On the other hand, future king William is taking on more prominent roles, representing the Crown at major events and shaping the monarchy's future vision.

He aims to make the monarchy more modern, lean, and transparent amid his father's ongoing battle with cancer, which has already accelerated the transition of power to the heir, who is reportedly being groomed to take over the throne soon.

There are also speculations and rumours that Harry and Meghan's titles may be at risk when William becomes king.

The Prince of Wales has hinted at making changes to the royal family's structure, potentially limiting their roles.

Admiring the future king's vision Fordwich claimed, "Prince William is looking far more long-term at the viability, reputation and indeed existence of the monarchy."

On Andrew's future, the expert continued: "He [Andrew] will never be seen in public again with the senior royals. William has been the force behind all of this and he is right."

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital it was vital the royal family made this decision.

The commentator continued: "It was essential that this happened. It would have soon got to the point where anything the monarchy did would have been overshadowed by sleaze."

"Public disgust could have reached the level that it could have been," he said.

