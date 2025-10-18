Feeling bored? Microsoft Copilot can now interact with you

Microsoft Copilot can now interact with you in upgraded Windows 11

Microsoft introduces new interactive features for a more user-friendly experience in upgraded Windows 11.

The world's most renowned software technology company aims to turn every Windows 11 PC into an AI PC that Microsoft Copilot controls.

"We think we’re on the cusp of the next evolution, where AI happens not just in that chatbot and gets naturally integrated into the hundreds of millions of experiences that people use every day,” says Microsoft Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Yousaf Mehdi.

“The vision that we have is: let’s rewrite the entire operating system around AI, and build essentially what becomes truly the AI PC,” adds Mehdi.

Microsoft Copilot can now interact with you in upgraded Windows 11

The Microsoft representative informs that “Copilot Voice and Copilot Vision are coming to every Windows 11 device where Copilot is available."

Users can initiate instructions with the wake word "Hey Copilot," and have Copilot Vision analyze what's on their screens without investing in Copilot+ hardware.

Mehdi further explained that Copilot Vision can only be used with voice at present, but Windows users will soon be able to interact with the app through text messages in the chat window.

Microsoft is also thinking about adding an "Ask Copilot" function as part of an opt-in experience.

Microsoft wants the taskbar to be "more dynamic, transforming everyday interactions into moments of productivity and delight."

Microsoft Copilot can now interact with you

The company also announced that it's launching a set of capabilities in Windows that will start to weave AI features into regular Windows 11 PCs, rather than requiring consumers to buy a special Copilot Plus PC.

“You should be able to talk to your PC, have it understand you, and then be able to have magic happen from that,” says Microsoft Vice President Mehdi.

Furthermore, Microsoft has not yet revealed the exact date for launching new AI features.