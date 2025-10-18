Christina Haack breaks silence on Josh Hall's social media comments

Christina Haack is not staying silent amid subtle online jabs from ex-husband Josh Hall.

Following the release of her People magazine cover story earlier this month, Hall appeared to respond on Instagram by sharing a cryptic quote on October 1 that read, “Never argue with liars. You can't win, because they believe their own lies,” set to Chuck Brodsky’s song Liar Liar, Pants on Fire.

In an interview published October 15 with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, Haack made it clear she’s unbothered. “I don’t even care,” she said.

“I don’t lie. For a person that claims that they don’t want any attention—if it were me and I wasn’t in the public eye, I would create a private Instagram account and not be public... and then just don’t read the news.”

Addressing the quote Hall posted, Haack added, “For someone that claims to be so masculine, maybe that’s not so masculine.”

Haack and Hall, who married in 2021, finalised their divorce in August 2024 following his filing in July citing irreconcilable differences.

In the outlet’s interview, Haack revealed a previously untold detail about their engagement: Hall threw the ring into the pool after she initially declined his proposal at her former Dana Point home.

“The first time he proposed I said no, and he threw the ring in the pool. That was probably red flag number one,” she shared. “When things were good, they were good... but I just said, ‘This is not the right time.’”

A representative for Hall told the magazine that “Josh has no clue what Christina is talking about.”

Haack is now dating Chris Larocca, CEO of Network Connex. Hall is currently in a relationship with model Stephanie Gabrys.