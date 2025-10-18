Viral ‘AI homeless man prank’ takes internet by storm, sparking police alerts

A viral TikTok trend named “AI homeless man prank” has taken the internet by storm, resulting in 911 calls and nationwide issuance of police warnings.

The trend involves the AI-generated image of a homeless man standing at their door in disheveled condition, sitting on their coach or appearing elsewhere in their home.

The pranksters send the fake image or video to their parents or loved ones, record their panicked responses to the stranger’s entry and post them for the sake of entertainment.

As a result, the police across the US have received plenty of 911 emergency calls.

Law enforcement departments in New York, Michigan, and Wisconsin have issued public warning about the AI prank.

The Yonkers Police Department in New York posted an AI-generated image of the man on Facebook and emphasized the impact of the prank on public safety.

The viral trend has been also condemned by police and advocacy groups, causing the deepening of stereotypes against homeless people.

Cathy Alderman, a spokesperson for the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, said in an interview “This video trend is likely to only make that worse by planting false flags that people experiencing homelessness are dangerous and seeking access to people’s homes.”