Princess Kate invites criticism with bold message

Catherine, the future Queen, penned a letter full of advice, but it has been said that it might not sit well with the public.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales marked World Mental Health Day by urging people to be present in real time instead of using excessive digital media.

While promoting the importance of protecting mental health, the mother-of-three penned a letter titled, The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World, with the help of Prof Robert Waldinger from Harvard Medical School.

She highlighted that the use of social media is making youngsters isolated, making a plea to adults to be fully present with their loved ones.

Now, discussing Princess Kate's latest move, royal expert Hannah Furness claimed that her message might receive "criticism" from the public.

In Hello! Magazine's A Right Royal Podcast, she said that the letter was "moving" but she hopes "it didn't come across as too much of a lecture, because she has opened herself up to criticism, and very obvious criticism."

Hannah added, "I think it did give me a bit of a nudge, and I think it will give everybody a bit of a nudge."

On the other hand, Emily Nash dubbed Princess Kate's plea a "bold move." She added, "It's unusual for the Princess of Wales."