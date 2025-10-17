Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O'Connor engaged 2 years after Sofia Vergara split

Manganiello and O'Connor began dating shortly after his divorce from Sofia Vergara in 2023

Joe Manganiello is officially off the market again, two years after his divorce from Sofía Vergara.

The Magic Mike star is engaged to actress and host Caitlin O’Connor after nearly two years of dating. In an October 17 Instagram post, Manganiello confirmed that he popped the question back in June, sharing a picture from the night.

TMZ already broke the news before the official engagement announcement, reporting that Manganiello introduced O’Connor as his fiancée while giving a speech at the San Diego Film Festival on October 16.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in September 2023, just two months after Manganiello ended his seven-year marriage with Modern Family star Sofía Vergara. They confirmed their relationship in December 2023, making their red-carpet debut together at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala in New York City.

Manganiello, 47, and O’Connor, 36, met “in a mutual friend’s kitchen,” according to People magazine.

O’Connor, who has worked as a host for ArsenicTV and Maxim Magazine, has interviewed stars like Hailey Bieber and Post Malone. She’s also appeared on Two and a Half Men, Key & Peele, Southpaw, and HBO’s Winning Time.

Meanwhile, the True Blood actor’s marriage with the Griselda actress ended due to them being in different stages of their lives. Manganiello reportedly wanted children, while Vergara, 53, had no interest, having already raised her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, now 31.