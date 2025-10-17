Taylor Swift plans for stringent prenup before marrying Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift wants to first secure her massive fortune before marrying Travis Kelce.

Therefore, according to Radar Online, a source reveals that the singer is finalising an “ironclad prenup agreement” designed to protect her $1.6 billion empire.

Interestingly, Travis is “fully supportive” of his fiancé Taylor’s move, which is why, lawyers on both sides are already in negotiations over a comprehensive prenup.

Taylor’s been upfront from day one with Travis that being in love doesn’t mean being careless,” says an insider.

The source tells the outlet, “Travis admires how driven she is and believes it’s important they both stay financially independent.”

Taylor’s legal team “describes it as an ‘ironclad’ prenup because it leaves nothing out,” which includes her music rights, trademarks, properties, investments and creative control.

“The singer has seen how other stars have lost fortunes in complicated splits. For her, it's about being practical, not pessimistic,” explains an insider.

Nevertheless, legal experts believe the “negotiations could take months and hold up the couple’s wedding plans”.

The source notes that Travis, whose net worth is estimated at $70million, “is clearly doing very well for himself”.

“He's a top athlete with his own ventures, but he knows Taylor's success operates on a different scale. There's no jealousy here… he really respects how sharp she is when it comes to business,” mentions an insider.

Another legal source points out that when it comes to stars like Taylor, the “stakes go far beyond money – it's about intellectual property, image rights, and privacy”.

“Prenups of this kind function more like detailed business agreements than standard marriage contracts,” states an insider.

Meanwhile, some insiders add that Taylor’s prenup even allows her to keep writing songs about her relationship with Travis “with no risk of being taken to court for libel”.