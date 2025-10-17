'X' to roll out new features for more secure ‘conversations’

In the latest development, X (formerly known as Twitter) has decided to roll out new features to build a more trustworthy platform for users.

Elon Musk’s X has planned to develop a new feature that will expose more information about users behind an ‘X’ profile to help people understand the other users they are communicating with.

According to X’s Product Head Nikita Bier, the social network will begin experimenting with displaying more information on user profiles, including their account details such as when the account was created, the number of times the user changed their identity or username, and even their location.

Moreover, the new update will also help people understand how other users navigate and use the X platform.

The idea explains that by using some details about ‘X’ profiles, new or other users could make more informed decisions about whether someone is operating an authentic account or possibly a bad actor attempting to disseminate misinformation.

Nikita further explains that if an account's bio states the user is based in the U.S. while the account information indicates it's actually located overseas, users are likely to question the account's true intentions.

The social networking platform X announces that it will begin testing a new feature on some company employee profiles before rolling it out to the public.

While addressing user privacy concerns, Nikita pointed out that “if a user configures "the privacy toggles," that will likely be highlighted on their profiles.”

In addition to that, he also responded to concerns over exposing users’ location, explaining that “there are some areas where speech could have penalties and ‘X’ may substitute region for country in those cases.”

The latest news on Elon Musk’s micro-blogging platform followed a recent bot purge where the company removed 1.7 million bots engaging in reply spam.



