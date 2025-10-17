Award winning Molly Mae Hague gets candid about new series stress

Molly Mae Hague has opened up about the pressure of maintaining her public image amid her flourishing career.

The 26-year-old influencer, who is gearing up for the second series of her award-winning Prime Video docuseries Behind It All, recently won a National Television Award.

She expressed that the win has 'added pressure' to continue achieving at such a high level.

The mother-of-one took home the award in the Authored Documentary category for the tell-all-series, beating tough competition, including There's Only One Rob Burrow, Flintoff, and Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me.

While many had expected Rob's family to win, it was ultimately Molly-Mae who scooped the prize.

Speaking to the DailyMail at a London Q&A, she said: 'It definitely added the pressure winning the NTA.

'I mean we felt the pressure anyway because I am a massive perfectionist and I just want everything I put into it to be perfect but obviously winning an NTA does just add that pressure because people are like, 'okay well it's won an award better follow that same energy.'

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae also shared how she feels safer and more comfortable with her team while working on the second series.

'I think I was able to trust the crew a little bit more and let go a bit which I have definitely done in this season,' she said.

The former Love Island star also admitted that she doesn't feel hesitate to contact the crew if something important comes up.