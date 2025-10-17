Keanu Reeves doesn’t ‘talk’ on talk shows: Rosie O'Donnell

Rosie O’Donnell on Keanu Reeves as a talk show host

Rosie O’Donnell is known for her honesty, and she didn’t hold back when reflecting on her time as a talk show host, even when it came to her experiences with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

During her appearance on the Oct. 14 episode of Sam Pang Tonight, the former host of The Rosie O’Donnell Show opened up about one of her most awkward interviews, revealing that Keanu Reeves was among her toughest guests, though she made it clear she has nothing but love for him.

“I love the guy,” O’Donnell said. “But he's not good on talk shows.”

The 63-year-old comedian explained that while Reeves is “so sweet” and “looks gorgeous,” he was a difficult guest because of how quiet he was during their 1997 interview.

“He would not answer a question,” she recalled with a laugh. “I’d say, ‘So, Keanu, how’s it going? How are you feeling?’ and he’d say, ‘Good.’”

O’Donnell said the segment was being broadcast live, which made things even trickier.

“We couldn’t retape,” she explained. “I finally said after like three minutes, ‘You know, Keanu, it is a talk show. You have to talk.’”

Fortunately, the interaction didn’t end on a bad note. Rosie shared that when Reeves returned to the show later, “he got the hang of it.”

She added warmly, “He’s a lovely man and a good-hearted guy, so I don’t wanna throw him under the bus.”

During that original 1997 appearance, Reeves was there to promote The Devil’s Advocate, in which he starred alongside Al Pacino.

When Rosie began asking about his experience working with Pacino, the Matrix actor appeared hesitant, prompting her to playfully remind him, “Sorry, you know, but it’s a talk show, we gotta ask questions.”

At one point, Reeves admitted he wasn’t used to doing TV interviews, saying, “I’m not comfortable with them.”

While the encounter may have been awkward at the time, O’Donnell’s story shows the genuine affection she still has for Reeves, a Hollywood favourite who’s long been known for his kindness and humility, even if talk shows aren’t exactly his comfort zone.