New York reports first chikungunya virus case in 6 years

First official case of mosquito-borne Chikungunya virus has been reported in the U.S after 6 years since 2019.

The first locally acquired case of chikungunya virus identified in Nassau County, Long Island is confirmed by the State Health Department, New York.

Mosquito-borne disease chikungunya is most common in tropical and subtropical regions

The Health officials informed that the case has been confirmed after the results obtained through laboratory testing at the Wadsworth Centre, New York.

“An investigation suggests that the individual likely contracted the virus following a bite from an infected mosquito,” said health officials.

The officials further informed that the case was classified as locally acquired based on current provided information and the exact source of exposure is not known.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "Chikungunya" is most common in tropical and subtropical regions like South America.

Common symptoms of Chikungunya Virus

The main symptoms of the virus include fever, joint swelling, headache or muscle pain, and rashes on areas affected by mosquito bites.

New York State Health officials state that this disease cannot be spread directly from one person to another, and the risk to the public is very low.

Although the illness is rarely fatal, most patients recover within a week, though some patients may experience persistent joint pain.

Newborns or people with weak immunity are more likely to be affected by the virus.

“People at higher risk for severe disease include newborns infected around the time of birth, adults aged 65 and older, and individuals with chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or heart disease,” informs the New York State Department of Health.

Infected mosquitoes transmit the mosquito-borne "Chikungunya" disease, and "Aedes albopictus" mosquitoes are the primary carriers. Most infected individuals recover without needing medical attention after one to two weeks.

Health department officials advised that people should take necessary precautions to reduce the risk of mosquito bites by using EPA-registered insect repellents and wearing fully covered clothing, especially when going outdoors.

Moreover, it is advised to remove any stagnant water stored inside or outside their homes, as it is considered a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

As of August 2025, there have been about 317,000 cases of chikungunya this year, including 135 deaths in 16 countries and territories, reported by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

The countries with the highest number of infections reported include Brazil, Bolivia, Argentina, and Peru.