Demi Lovato unlocks major milestone ahead of ninth album release

Demi Lovato's new record to release on October 24

Demi Lovato has unlocked a major achievement in her career before the release of her ninth studio album, "It’s Not That Deep".

The Heart Attack hitmaker is all set to return to the stage at the Hollywood Palladium on October 25, which is just a day after the official release of new album.

Three days ago, the 33-year-old announced the exciting news through her social media handle in which she mentioned that it will be “a night to celebrate It’s Not That Deep+ all of my favourite songs from the years that have led us to this moment.”

She continued her statement by writing, "This era is a celebration of the journey that's brought me to where I am today.”

"I haven't announced a headline show since 2023 and I have missed seeing your faces so much. I cannot wait to get back in a room with you all and sing, dance, scream, and shake our a**** TOGETHER”, added Demi.

It is noteworthy that Lovato put up the show tickets on sale on October 13 and three days later, the show is all sold out.

This means that Confident singer has achieved a major milestone by selling out a big show, which is going to mark as her first big solo performance since 2022.

Demi will be performing live in a 4000-seat venue and will entertain them by signing some new soundtrack and some old fan favourites.

Fans are also congratulating the American singer on her achievement. One of the m wrote, "Congrats on a sold out show!!"

Some of her followers were shocked to hear that the show was already sold out as they wrote, "Already sold out (followed by crying eyed emoji)."

Lovato's new album "It's Not That Deep" is set to release on October 24.