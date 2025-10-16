Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus retires at 25 after 18 years in sports

Australian swimming star Ariarne Titmus has retired from competitive swimming at age 25, ending a celebrated career that yielded four Olympic gold medals and multiple world records.
The champion athlete announced her decision on Thursday, October 16, 2025 via official Instagram account by recalling her legacy: “Dear seven year old Ariarne, Today you retire from competitive swimming.”
Olympian broke down her career years and further added: “18 years you spent in the pool competing. 10 of those representing your country. You went to two Olympic Games and even better, you won.”
The Tasmanian native noted that following her Paris Olympics campaign, she realized other life priorities had become "more important to me now than swimming."
The swimming champion's career achievements include 32 international medals and world records in the 200m freestyle event.
Titmus secured dual Olympic 400m freestyle titles with victories at both Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024, alongside 200m freestyle gold in Tokyo and relay gold in Paris with Australia's 4x200m freestyle team.
American rival Katie Ledecky praised Titmus as an outstanding competitor, champion and person following the announcement.
