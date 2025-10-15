U.S. cancels visas of six persons over Charlie Kirk assassination comments

The U.S. State Department has revoked visas for six foreign nationals from six countries over social media comments regarding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, continuing the Trump administration's policy of denying entry to individuals deemed to support violence against Americans.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the actions against nationals from Argentina, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Germany and Paraguay, stating "The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans."

The department shared screenshots of the offending posts, which included a German national's comment which stated that: "When fascists die, democrats don't complain" and an Argentine national's description of Kirk as spreading "racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric."

While the individuals weren't named, the public identification of their posts represents an escalation in the administration's efforts to monitor and penalize foreign speech.

Free speech organizations immediately condemned the moves, with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression stating: "You can't defend 'our culture' by eroding the very cornerstone of what America stands for: freedom of speech and thought."

The organization has previously sued the administration over visa revocations based solely on political expression, arguing the First Amendment protects noncitizens' speech rights.

The action follows Rubio's warning last month that visa holders "cheering on the public assassination of a political figure" would face deportation.

The administration has increasingly used visa controls to target foreign students and visitors expressing controversial political views, having revoked at least 300 student visas in March alone for supporting pro-Palestinian protests.