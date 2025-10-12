Meghan Markle saving face as she drowns Netflix in heavy losses

Duchess of Sussex builds lifestyle empire on her terms with Netflix support

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, is reportedly facing challenges, despite her high profile partnership with Netflix.

The Duchess of Sussex confirmed this summer that her collaboration with the streaming giant would include both her lifestyle company and a multi year, first-look deal for film and television projects.

An insider told the Mail, “At the moment she is literally lost because the whole jam making business did not work out in the way she thought it would. Nobody has seen any figures, but I don't think they are that good.

I know they just released a Sauvignon Blanc, but it's not going to make her lots of money because Netflix owns the business.”

While the brand has gained public attention, including the launch of its new wine, questions remain about whether As Ever will achieve the commercial success Meghan envisioned.

Netflix is taking a slice of profits from Meghan Markle’s business venture, but the streaming giant’s involvement goes far beyond investment.

In an August interview with Bloomberg, the Duchess of Sussex confirmed that the service is the sole backer of her brand and she has no plans to bring in additional investors.

“I thought it would be great to build out my own team and do it purely on my terms,” Meghan said. “But Netflix made a really compelling sell.”

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has also publicly praised her influence, pointing to the record-breaking success of her and Prince Harry’s debut documentary for the platform.

“One thing we learned early with Meghan… she has remarkable influence remarkable,” Sarandos said.

“When we released the trailer for her and Harry’s documentary, people analyzed every frame. The $20 shoes she wore, made by a small village, sold out worldwide.

The $1,500 blanket on her chair? Gone in no time. She truly has incredible power and reach.”