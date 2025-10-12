Victoria Beckham's daughter steps into spotlight with first business move

Harper Beckham seemed ready to step into the world of beauty just like her famous mother.

Reports claimed that the 14-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham was preparing to launch her own brand named HIKU BY Harper.

According to The Sun, two trademark applications were filed under this name through H7B Limited, a company registered in Harper’s name.

A source told the publication that she's a growing passion for fashion and makeup and already started sharing makeup tutorials.

The insider added, “The plan is to create a brand aimed at the younger market, taking inspiration from pop culture and Korean beauty.

The Beckhams are incredibly encouraging parents when it comes to their kids’ talents and business ideas.”

Victoria, who often shares glimpses of her daughter on social media, once joked that Harper would either become a beauty mogul or a stand-up comedian, calling her “hilarious.”

Earlier this year, the Beckhams daughter even started her own Instagram account and gained attention for her confidence and charm

The young teen also showed her stage presence last year when she presented her mother with an award for entrepreneurship at Harper’s Bazaar’s Women of the Year event.

"I’m so nervous. Especially as tonight’s a school night,” she said, before praising Victoria for teaching her kindness and hard work.

However, the former Spice Girl bandmate recently defended her children against the “nepo baby” label, saying, “It’s not their fault, give them a chance.”

Victoria shared that she feels proud of each of them as they explore their own careers.