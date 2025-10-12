Katy Perry gives honest review of Taylor Swift’s 'Showgirl' after backlash

Katy Perry extends support to Taylor Swift amid 'Life of a Showgirl' controversy

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have buried the hatchet in the past and reconnected years ago, and the pop stars have no hesitation in showing up for each other.

The 35-year-old pop superstar released her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, and it turned out to be one of her most polarising albums.

While some fans love the catchy melody, others are disappointed about the weak lyricism; however, Perry, 40, belongs to the first category.

The Roar hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday, October 10, and showed love for Swift’s latest album.

Perry, who is an eldest daughter herself, shared the track, Eldest Daughter, on her Stories, which is a track about the pressure of expectations that eldest daughters grow up with.

This is not the first time the Eras Tour performer and the Teenage Dream songstress have supported each other.

During Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, Perry attended her concert in March 2024 and shared a selfie with the Anti-hero hitmaker on her Instagram.

The ET singer wrote, "got to see an old friend shine tonight" in the caption at the time.