Travis Kelce uncertain about his future because of Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is seemingly unsure about his future since announcing engagement with Taylor Swift.

The athlete has offered a glimpse into his mindset as he approaches the final chapter of his NFL career.

With one year remaining on his contract, Kelce remains committed to the present moment, embracing the culture and expectations that come with playing for the Chiefs.

"I take it day-by-day, year-by-year," Kelce said, expressing his love for the game and the team.

"I just love coming into work with these guys right here and that culture has become my way of life. The expectations every single year, year-in year-out is Super Bowl or failure, and the eye in the sky doesn't lie, baby. You see those first two games and we're a few plays here and there, and a few decisions here and there away from being an undefeated football team."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end start to the 2025 season has been quieter than usual, with 243 receiving yards and two touchdowns through five games.

This puts him on pace for approximately 826 yards and six scores, respectable numbers for most tight ends but below the standard he's set during his decade-plus dominance.

The Chiefs, struggling at 2-3, would benefit from Kelce's usual spark in the passing game as they look to recover from an uneven start.

However, the question hovering over the season is not just whether Kansas City can regroup but also whether Kelce will choose to continue playing next year and, if so, where.

As Kelce turns 37 before the 2026 season and his contract with the Chiefs expires, uncertainty surrounds his future.

Some wonder if Kelce might consider one more run with another team should the Chiefs decide to move on. While it would be an unfamiliar sight, it's not unprecedented for aging stars seeking one final shot.