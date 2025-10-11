WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Everything you need to know

Men’s Crown Jewel Championship between undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

WWE’s annual blockbuster event, Crown Jewel, is taking place this weekend, marking the first time the show has been held outside of Saudi Arabia.

The event featuring a stacked match card and a legendary “farewell” match is set for Saturday, October 11, 2025, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia.

The show is headlined by two major “Champion vs. Champion” matches to determine the winners of the Men’s and Women’s Crown Jewel Championships.

The confirmed match card includes:

Men’s Crown Jewel Championship between undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. This continues their storied rivalry with Rollins, the current World Heavyweight Champion looking to finally defeat Rhodes.

Women’s Crown Jewel Championship between Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. This is a first-time-ever singles match between the two reigning female champions.

A legendary farewell match between John Cena vs. AJ Styles. This highly anticipated bout is billed as Cena’s final in-ring appearance in Australia as part of his 2025 Farewell Tour, revisiting one of WWE’s top rivalries.

Australian Street Fight includes Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed. The “Tribal Chief” will take on the Australian native in a no-rules match which is a rematch following their contest at the Clash in Paris event.

In Tag Team Action, Australia’s own Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will team up to face The Kabuki Warriors (Ashuka & Kairi Sane) continuing a bitter rivalry among former allies.

In a major change, WWE Crown Jewel 2025 will be streaming live on Netflix for international audiences and on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States.

The main show is scheduled to start at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) in the U.S., which is 8:00 PM Australian Western Standard Time (AWST) in Perth.