Snapchat builds 3D Bitmoji plaza for its web users

Snapchat is experimenting with a new Bitmoji Plaza feature on its web interface that creates a virtual, basic 3D environment where users can interact with their Bitmoji avatars.

The move marks Snap’s significant push towards more dimensional and virtual world interaction.

What Is Bitmoji Plaza?

Bitmoji Plaza is a consent-based model for Snapchatters. Once you log in to Snapchat via browser, you may find your Bitmoji waiting in a virtual 3D world. In this shared space, your avatar can move, dance and other users Bitmojis appear when they log on, so avatars can interact, wave or cross paths.

New web feature rolls out now live

Snapchat has launched its web version in 2022, and web usage has been a small fraction for its total audience. This experiment particularly suggests Snap sees potential in the web as a bridge to long-time users or hybrid usage scenarios.

The Bitmoji Plaza shares aesthetics of avatar social spaces and offers more presence and casual interaction.

Users must activate their Bitmoji; however, the feature currently only works on the web and is not available in Snapchat's mobile application.

The roll out does not actually support advanced interactions due to its limited feature. But, the 3D Bitmoji Plaza is a notable development.

Snapchat has already elevated its 3D Bitmoji models, facial expressions, and realism to make avatars more lifelike, representing a move to create shared and persistent virtual spaces in an integrated platform.