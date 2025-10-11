US allows Qatar to build air force facility at Idaho base

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on October 10, 2025, that the United States has approved an agreement allowing the Qatari Air Force to build a dedicated training facility at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.

The move is intended to strengthen the partnership between the two nations and support Qatar’s contingent of U.S. made F-15 fighter jets.

The announcement immediately drew public controversy leading to a quick clarification from Pentagon officials that Qatar will not be building an independent foreign military base on U.S. soil.

Qatar hosts America’s largest military installation in the Middle East

The facility is a joint training and operations centre for the Qatari Emiri Air Force (QEAF), which is an important U.S. ally and hosts America’s largest military installation in the Middle East, Al Udeid Air Base.

The project which is expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars will be fully funded by the Qatari government.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made the initial announcement at the Pentagon alongside QATARI Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani:

“I’m proud that today we’re signing a letter of acceptance to build a Qatari Emiri Air Force Facility at the Mountain Home Air Base in Idaho.”

The Qatari Embassy in Washington, D.C. also released a statement to clarify the nature of the project:

“This will not be a Qatari air base. Rather, Qatar has made an initial 10-year commitment to construct and maintain a dedicated facility within an existing US air base, intended for advanced training and to enhance interoperability in defending and advancing our shared interests around the world.”

The news follows President Donald Trump signing an executive order last month, pledging to use all measures, including military force, to defend Qatar from attack.