British Airways plane makes emergency landing as passengers inhales smoke

A British Airways passenger plane traveling to London from Istanbul made an emergency landing in Romania on Thursday, October 9, 2025 after passengers suffered from smoke inhalation.

As per Associated Press, Romanian authorities confirmed four people reportedly suffered from possible smoke inhalation.

“Four people are in poor health, possibly being smoke-intoxicated, and are receiving medical assistance on site,” the ministry told the outlet.

However, they later added that the passengers “did not require medical care.”

The airport authorities informed that the pilots on the Airbus A320, carrying 142 passengers, had requested an emergency landing at Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport.

According to Romania’s Health Ministry, "the presence of smoke was confirmed," immediately after the plane landed and everyone on board was evacuated.

Authorities confirmed that four people reportedly suffered from possible smoke inhalation during a British Airways flight traveling from Istanbul to London

Moreover, the airport officials informed that the plane landed safely after which an emergency response team, including a medical crew, boarded the plane.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority and our crew made the decision to divert as a precaution due to a suspected technical issue,” British Airways stated in official statement.

Additionally, the British Airways further informed that the “aircraft landed safely, customers disembarked normally, and we received no reports of smoke on board or hospitalizations."

While immediately responding to the incident the British Airways also apologized amid ongoing probe.

“Our crew decided to divert as a precaution after a suspected technical issue. We’re sorry for the disruption and working to get passengers on their way,” said British Airways spokesperson.

Furthermore, Bucharest airport officials have launched a full investigation to uncover the source of the smoke and assess if safety standards were compromised.

However, it is not yet clear if the four affected were passengers or cabin crew.