Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz ‘in love’ as relationship turns more serious

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz’s relationship has turned more serious as the couple are in love and cannot stay away from each other.

According to The Sun, a source revealed that their relationship is going strong as “Zoe plans to stay in Harry's posh London pad while she starts filming a new project”.

“Harry and Zoe have a real connection — this is love. It’s a real honeymoon period and they’re barely apart,” said an insider who is close to the couple.

The source pointed out that Zoe has “to get back to work on a movie so she’s coming to London and will be staying with Harry while she’s here”.

Interestingly, another insider opened up that the couple “had an amazing summer together and things are only getting more serious between them”.

It is pertinent to mention that Zoe and Harry sparked romance rumours in August when they were spotted enjoying a romantic stroll in Rome.

Harry, who is in Berlin, has been working on his fourth studio album, which is going to release in 2027.

“He’s been getting lots of inspiration from the music scene there,” stated an insider.

The source noted that Harry “wanted Zoe to join him just shows how important she is as part of the creative bubble process for him and how much he wants her to be part of every aspect of his life”.

“He doesn't share his music with just anyone,” disclosed a tipster.

Meanwhile, the source explained that Harry has “spent a lot of time in the city and it’s really special that he’s getting to show Zoe his secret life there”.

“This is really a sign of just how serious things are with them,” concluded an insider.