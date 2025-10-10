US Shutdown 2025 worsens: Gridlock costs economy $6bn weekly

The gridlock between Republicans and Democrats has caused the US government shutdown to enter its second week, over issues of federal funding and immigration policies.

Necessary staff at the airports, including air traffic controllers, border patrol agents, and TSA officers, continue to work without getting paid; on the other hand, national parks, courts, and multiple agencies remain shut down.

Around two million federal workers are either furloughed or working without getting paid.

Economic experts estimate the shutdown is resulting in weekly losses of approximately $6 billion due to decreased productivity and postponed contracts.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer remarked, “Every day strengthens our position,” spotlighting Democrats’ push for extended health care subsidies.

While House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared on C-SPAN and answered the questions of callers live. He accused Democrats of blocking federal employee and military paychecks, saying, “Democrats are the ones stopping your checks.”

Now the Senate has been adjourned and will meet on Tuesday next week, pushing the shutdown into the following week.

US President Donald Trump has accused Democrats of “using health care as a cudgel" and cautioned that he might cut programs if the standoff continues.

The ongoing shutdown is impacting the economy, sparking investor concerns about market stability.

With millions of Americans relying on federal programs, they face potential disruptions.

With gridlock continuing, the shutdown is expected to persist, affecting workers, travelers, and even wildlife, as the partisan blame game continues in Washington.