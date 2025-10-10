WhatsApp Status gets interactive Question feature for Android users

WhatsApp has begun testing an innovative Status Questions feature for android users and is now available to select beta testers through the Google Play Store’s beta version 2.25.29.12.

The feature led users to add a custom suggestion box to their status and allowed them to submit responses directly within the update.

However, all the replies are submitted privately so only the original posters can view and manage them.

WhatsApp’s new Status Question feature, which is similar to Instagram's, allows users to insert a question box in their status alongside photos or videos.

The Status Question feature will be included in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android and will keep users informed when WhatsApp sends instant notifications whenever a response is submitted.

The ultimate advantage is to quickly view and manage replies, and ultimately to enhance concurrent participation.

The introduction of the new feature will keep interactions secure with end-to-end encryption and is expected to expand to iOS.

Users can try the beta program via Google Play; the feature is exclusive to beta testers before its gradual implementation for a wider audience.