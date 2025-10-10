Google launches extensions for its command line interface tool

Google launches extensions with partners for Gemini command line interface

Google has launched a new feature for its command-line AI system, Gemini CLI extensions, a framework that allows outside companies to integrate directly into the AI product.

The feature is predominantly launching with extensions from Figma, Stripe and several other companies.

The significant announcement comes just two days after OpenAI’s inauguration of third-party systems into an AI environment.

ChatGPT extensions are carefully reviewed but Gemini CLI extensions can be published without Google’s endorsement.

The available extensions will be installed from public archives or manually installed by developers.

The first extension for Google’s Nano banana image generator was advertised by GitHub last week.

The extension allows users to generate images directly from the Gemini CLI terminal after installation.

Google’s senior director of product management for developer tools Ryan J. has confirmed in a recent interview that the primary purpose of the new feature was to turn Gemini CLI into a modular framework and a funnel to other tools that come from elsewhere in your tool chain.