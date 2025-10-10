Apple CEO Tim Cook stepping down? potential successors revealed

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook is approaching his 65th birthday and rumours are circulating that the man at the helm of the $4 trillion tech giant may be planning to step down.

Cook became the CEO after Steve Jobs stepped down in 2011. Over the last 14 years, under his leadership, Apple has achieved massive growth in market value, driven by both hardware and service innovations.

In case of his resignation, a major shakeup is expected at the company and there are some potential contenders for the top job at tech giant.

The former Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams was the most prominent candidate for CEO job after Cook’s resignation.

However, he resigned in July 2025 and with most of the natural successor out of the race, here are some executives who might contend for the top job.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the current senior vice president of Hardware Engineering John Ternus has appeared to be one of the most strong candidates for CEO position, if Cook leaves.

Ternus, 50, joined Apple in 2001 and has worked on hardware of almost all major products of the company including Airpods and iPhones.

Another strong contender is John Giannandrea, Apple’s Head of Artificial Intelligence, though his age may work against him in securing the role.

Cook was nearly 50 when he took the realm of the company and Ternus is now of the same age. His appointment could ensure consistent leadership for at least the next decade.

The News International contacted Apple for comment regarding the rumours but has not yet received a response.