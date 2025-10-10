Prince William and King Charles put up a united front in rare joint outing

Charles and William are seen arriving at the Natural History Museum in the same car

King Charles and Prince William stepped out for their first joint engagement in months.

On Thursday, October 9, the King and his eldest son attended a pre-COP30 evening at the Natural History Museum, joining global leaders and environmental experts to highlight efforts tackling climate change and biodiversity loss.

In a video shared by the Daily Mail's Rebecca English, the royals were seen arriving in the same car, with His Majesty stepping out first followed by William, as per royal protocol.

Notably, the event comes just days after the release of the Prince of Wales’ raw interview with Eugene Levy on The Reluctant Traveler, where he spoke candidly about the “mistakes” his parents made while raising him and Prince Harry, and the changes he wishes to make when he becomes King.

But the COP-30 event united the father-son duo in their shared passion of protecting the environment. During the event, Charles and William viewed photography from the Woodland Trust and met business leaders supporting reforestation efforts.

They also explored exhibits showcasing U.K. innovations combating environmental challenges.

Their individual environmental initiatives were also highlighted; William’s new six-part docuseries, Guardians, was showcased, while His Majesty’s environmental efforts were celebrated in an exhibition entitled, “The Speeches: 50 Years of Speaking Up for the Planet.”

Fittingly, the Prince of Wales will travel to Brazil next month for the Earthshot Prize Awards before representing his father at the COP30 World Leaders Summit.